Sailors conduct flight operations on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, Aug. 6, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 19:47
|Photo ID:
|7956282
|VIRIN:
|230806-N-JJ744-1185
|Resolution:
|5010x3340
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
