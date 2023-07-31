Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    117 ARW Commander's Call [Image 3 of 4]

    117 ARW Commander's Call

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Adams, 117th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to members of the 117 ARW in person and virtually during his first commander’s call since becoming wing commander, August 5, 2023, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. The 117 ARW’s mission is to provide quality worldwide air refueling, airlift, support, logistics, intelligence, and medical services in support of the greater Birmingham community, the state of Alabama, and the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 17:00
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 
    Air National Guard
    Alabama Air National Guard
    117th Air Refueling Wing

