117 ARW Commander's Call

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Adams, 117th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to members of the 117 ARW in person and virtually during his first commander’s call since becoming wing commander, Aug. 5, 2023, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. The 117 ARW’s mission is to provide quality worldwide air refueling, airlift, support, logistics, intelligence, and medical services in support of the greater Birmingham community, the state of Alabama, and the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US