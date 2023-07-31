Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 10]

    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Family of Lt. Col. Ricardo Bravo join airmen for a change of command ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Aug. 6, 2023. Bravo assumed command of the 139th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 16:41
    Photo ID: 7956117
    VIRIN: 230806-Z-NR050-1003
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 518.27 KB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen gather for change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Missouri Guard
    139AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT