Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Col. Barret Golden, commandant of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, stands next to Maj. Jeremy Funk as he assumes command of the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Aug. 6, 2023. Airmen of the 139th Security Forces Squadron and the 139th Logistics Readiness were among the attendees. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 16:41
    Photo ID: 7956121
    VIRIN: 230806-Z-NR050-1007
    Resolution: 667x1000
    Size: 519.6 KB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen gather for change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony
    Airmen gather for change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Missouri Guard
    139AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT