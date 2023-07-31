Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    185th ARW simulated patient gets loaded onto aircraft [Image 11 of 13]

    185th ARW simulated patient gets loaded onto aircraft

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Air National Guard 185th Air Refueling Wing’s medical group practice critical patient aircraft loading with a cargo K-Loader during a mass casualty exercise August 5, 2023 in Sioux City, Iowa. The unit’s medical group trained on rescuing and treating the simulated patients (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Monk).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 15:07
    Photo ID: 7955951
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-AR334-1201
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 14.01 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 185th ARW simulated patient gets loaded onto aircraft [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    185th ARW fire fighter
    185th ARW fire fighter simulated rescue
    185th ARW mass casualty fire fighter training
    185th ARW fire fighters assist simulated patient
    185th ARW fire fighters training
    185th ARW fire fighters discuss training
    185th ARW medical personnel train
    185th ARW mass casualty exercise training
    185th ARW medical group
    185th ARW medical group load simulated patient onto aircraft
    185th ARW simulated patient gets loaded onto aircraft
    185th ARW medical group conducts mass casualty training
    185th ARW mass casualty exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Air National Guard
    Mass Casualty Exercise
    Training
    185th ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT