185th ARW fire fighters training

Air National Guard 185th Air Refueling Wing’s medical group conducts a simulated mass casualty exercise August 5, 2023 in Sioux City, Iowa. The exercise role players had to be rescued by the unit’s fire fighters and treated by medical personnel during the training (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Monk).

Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US