Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing conduct a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) exercise during a three-day field training event at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, August 4, 2023. The CBRN training ensured our Airmen could survive and operate in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

