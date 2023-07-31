Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRN Exercise [Image 29 of 32]

    CBRN Exercise

    OH, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Ralph Branson  

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing conduct a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) exercise during a three-day field training event at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, August 4, 2023. The CBRN training ensured our Airmen could survive and operate in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 12:54
    Photo ID: 7955703
    VIRIN: 230804-Z-UU033-1033
    Resolution: 3373x5069
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Exercise [Image 32 of 32], by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    CBRN
    Security Forces
    Airman
    Multi-capable

