Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DAGRE Team Members Participate in Exercise Iron Keystone [Image 7 of 10]

    DAGRE Team Members Participate in Exercise Iron Keystone

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Diana Snyder 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    DAGRE team members from the 193rd Special Operations Security Forces Squadron participate in Exercise Iron Keystone at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, August 5, 2023. The exercise brought together Airmen from three wings across the state in order to prepare for future conflicts through agile combat employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Diana Snyder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 09:35
    Photo ID: 7955533
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-OJ176-1092
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DAGRE Team Members Participate in Exercise Iron Keystone [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Diana Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DAGRE Team Members Participate in Exercise Iron Keystone
    DAGRE Team Members Participate in Exercise Iron Keystone
    DAGRE Team Members Participate in Exercise Iron Keystone
    DAGRE Team Members Participate in Exercise Iron Keystone
    DAGRE Team Members Participate in Exercise Iron Keystone
    DAGRE Team Members Participate in Exercise Iron Keystone
    DAGRE Team Members Participate in Exercise Iron Keystone
    DAGRE Team Members Participate in Exercise Iron Keystone
    DAGRE Team Members Participate in Exercise Iron Keystone
    DAGRE Team Members Participate in Exercise Iron Keystone

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    PA National Guard
    193rd SOW
    193rd SOSFS
    DARGE
    Exercise Iron Keystone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT