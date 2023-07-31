DAGRE team members from the 193rd Special Operations Security Forces Squadron participate in Exercise Iron Keystone at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, August 5, 2023. The exercise brought together Airmen from three wings across the state in order to prepare for future conflicts through agile combat employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Diana Snyder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 09:35 Photo ID: 7955524 VIRIN: 230805-Z-OJ176-1036 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 2.92 MB Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DAGRE Team Members Participate in Exercise Iron Keystone [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Diana Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.