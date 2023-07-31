U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Stanton, a recruiter for the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait during drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 5, 2023. Stanton has been in the military for almost eight years, enjoys traveling, working towards a Masters of Business Administration at the University of Illinois Springfield, and has a goal of running a marathon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 Location: PEORIA, IL, US This work, The Faces of Our Base [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.