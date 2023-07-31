Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Faces of Our Base [Image 1 of 2]

    The Faces of Our Base

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia Hatton, a recruiter for the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait during drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 5, 2023. Hatton has been in the military for almost five years, plans on studying human resources in college, and has a goal of being in a leadership position with the 182nd AW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 08:26
    Photo ID: 7955458
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-QB509-1025
    Resolution: 3686x5521
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Faces of Our Base [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Illinois Air National Guard
    182nd Airlift Wing
    182nd Recruiting

