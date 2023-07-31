The Faces of Our Base

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia Hatton, a recruiter for the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait during drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 5, 2023. Hatton has been in the military for almost five years, plans on studying human resources in college, and has a goal of being in a leadership position with the 182nd AW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
