USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters

230802-N-NY362-1028 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 2, 2023) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 replenish an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter during flight quarters on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the South China Sea, Aug. 2. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

