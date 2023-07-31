230802-N-NY362-1017 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug 2, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter sits on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the South China Sea, Aug. 2. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 08:31
|Photo ID:
|7955452
|VIRIN:
|230802-N-NY362-1017
|Resolution:
|6166x4315
|Size:
|894.81 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
