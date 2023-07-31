Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters

    SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230802-N-NY362-1017 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug 2, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter sits on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the South China Sea, Aug. 2. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 08:31
    Photo ID: 7955452
    VIRIN: 230802-N-NY362-1017
    Resolution: 6166x4315
    Size: 894.81 KB
    Location: SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight Quarters
    Warlords
    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    HSM 51

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT