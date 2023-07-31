USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters

230802-N-NY362-1017 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug 2, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter sits on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the South China Sea, Aug. 2. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

