230805-N-YF131-1408 SEATTLE (Aug. 5, 2023) Sailors and civilians cut the cake at the Seattle Fleet Week closing reception hosted by the Arleigh burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s U.S. and Canadian maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 06:08 Photo ID: 7955395 VIRIN: 230805-N-YF131-1408 Resolution: 5165x3443 Size: 1.04 MB Location: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Barry hosts Seattle Fleet Week closing reception [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.