    USS Barry hosts Seattle Fleet Week closing reception [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Barry hosts Seattle Fleet Week closing reception

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Cassidy 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    230805-N-YF131-1408 SEATTLE (Aug. 5, 2023) Sailors and civilians cut the cake at the Seattle Fleet Week closing reception hosted by the Arleigh burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s U.S. and Canadian maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 06:08
    Photo ID: 7955395
    VIRIN: 230805-N-YF131-1408
    Resolution: 5165x3443
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    This work, USS Barry hosts Seattle Fleet Week closing reception [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BLUE ANGELS
    US NAVY
    SEAFAIR
    NRNW
    SEATTLE FLEET WEEK

