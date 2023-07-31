Service members assigned to Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) work with their counterparts from Spain and Chile in Rancagua, Chile, July 25, 2023. Exercise SOUTHERN STAR, a Chilean-led special operations forces exercise with close collaboration with Special Operations Command South, brought together forces from Chile and the United States to improve integration and enable asymmetric capabilities with Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Caravello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 20:43 Photo ID: 7955205 VIRIN: 230726-N-CU717-2492 Resolution: 3000x1997 Size: 4.67 MB Location: RANCAGUA, CL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Special Operations servicemembers work together in SOUTHERN STAR [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Caravello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.