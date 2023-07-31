Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Special Operations servicemembers work together in SOUTHERN STAR [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Special Operations servicemembers work together in SOUTHERN STAR

    RANCAGUA, CHILE

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Caravello 

    Special Operations Command South

    Service members assigned to Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) work with their counterparts from Spain and Chile in Rancagua, Chile, July 25, 2023. Exercise SOUTHERN STAR, a Chilean-led special operations forces exercise with close collaboration with Special Operations Command South, brought together forces from Chile and the United States to improve integration and enable asymmetric capabilities with Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Caravello)

    SOCOM
    SOCSOUTH
    SOUTHCOM
    SEAL Team 18
    SS23
    Southern Star 23

