USS BATAAN RAS

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 4, 2023) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE-13) conduct a replenishment-at-sea. Bataan, along with the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)

