    USS BATAAN RAS [Image 16 of 17]

    USS BATAAN RAS

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alisha Gleason 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 4, 2023) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE-13) conduct a replenishment-at-sea. Bataan, along with the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 07:05
    Photo ID: 7954499
    VIRIN: 230804-N-AG075-1798
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS BATAAN RAS [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Alisha Gleason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    RAS
    USS BATAAN
    C6F
    USS CARTER HALL
    DEPLOYMENT
    TASK FORCE 61/2

