    Comanche Company and Australian Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment Enjoy a Celebratory Barbeque [Image 3 of 3]

    Comanche Company and Australian Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment Enjoy a Celebratory Barbeque

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Samarion Hicks 

    1st Armored Division

    Soldiers from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, enjoy a barbecue dinner hosted by the Australian Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 3, 2023. The 2nd Cav. held the barbecue as a morale booster at the completion of Talisman Sabre 23. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 06:57
    Photo ID: 7954480
    VIRIN: 230803-A-JU985-1046
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.32 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comanche Company and Australian Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment Enjoy a Celebratory Barbeque [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Comanche Company and Battle Group Ram Enjoy a Celebratory Barbeque
    Comanche Company and Battle Group Ram Enjoy a Celebratory Barbeque
    Comanche Company and Australian Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment Enjoy a Celebratory Barbeque

    TAGS

    Australia
    1stArmoredDivison

