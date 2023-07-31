Comanche Company and Australian Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment Enjoy a Celebratory Barbeque

Soldiers from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, enjoy a barbecue dinner hosted by the Australian Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 3, 2023. The 2nd Cav. held the barbecue as a morale booster at the completion of Talisman Sabre 23. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)

