Soldiers from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, enjoy a barbecue dinner hosted by the Australian Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 3, 2023. The 2nd Cav. held the barbecue as a morale booster at the completion of Talisman Sabre 23. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 07:03
|Photo ID:
|7954478
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-JU985-1041
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.2 MB
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Comanche Company and Battle Group Ram Enjoy a Celebratory Barbeque [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
