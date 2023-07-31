BLT 1/5: Fast-roping

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andru Beuscher, a rope master assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, instructs Marines in fast-roping from a rappel tower at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 26, 2023. Fast-roping is a rapid top-down method of helicopter-borne insertion used to transport personnel into areas not readily accessible through other means. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

