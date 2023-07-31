Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/5: Fast-roping [Image 4 of 6]

    BLT 1/5: Fast-roping

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andru Beuscher, a rope master assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, instructs Marines in fast-roping from a rappel tower at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 26, 2023. Fast-roping is a rapid top-down method of helicopter-borne insertion used to transport personnel into areas not readily accessible through other means. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    TAGS

    Raid
    15th MEU
    Marines
    Blackfoot
    Fast-Rope
    BLT 1/5

