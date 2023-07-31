A U.S. Marine rope master assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds a fast rope during rappel tower sustainment training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 26, 2023. Fast-roping is a rapid top-down method of helicopter-borne insertion used to transport personnel into areas not readily accessible through other means. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 02:07
|Photo ID:
|7954401
|VIRIN:
|230726-M-LO557-1061
|Resolution:
|1241x1862
|Size:
|189.4 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BLT 1/5: Fast-roping [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
