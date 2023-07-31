1-187 IN Conduct Mortar Table IV Qualifications

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct mortar table IV qualifications during Operation Lethal Eagle III on August 4, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercised to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premiere air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.)

