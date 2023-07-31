Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-187 IN Conduct Mortar Table IV Qualifications [Image 1 of 8]

    1-187 IN Conduct Mortar Table IV Qualifications

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct mortar table IV qualifications during Operation Lethal Eagle III on August 4, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercised to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premiere air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 22:45
    Photo ID: 7954325
    VIRIN: 230804-A-GG328-2994
    Resolution: 5569x3775
    Size: 1007.53 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-187 IN Conduct Mortar Table IV Qualifications [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    AirAssault
    101stAirborneDivision
    ScreamingEagles
    LethalEagle

