Talisman Sabre 23 | 17th SOS air operations

A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider gunship assigned to the 17th Special Operations Squadron, 27th Special Operations Wing, is fueled during Talisman Sabre 23 over Australia, Aug. 1, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

