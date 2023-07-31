U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Lowther, a weapon systems operator assigned to the 17th Special Operations Squadron, 27th Special Operations Wing, operates a mission management console during Talisman Sabre 23 over Australia, Aug. 1, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 19:55 Photo ID: 7954251 VIRIN: 230801-F-LO621-1022 Resolution: 2160x3840 Size: 2.36 MB Location: AU Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre 23 | 17th SOS air operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.