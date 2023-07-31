Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Martini, a Coast Guard Healy (WABG 20) boatswains mate, prepares a winch for deployment of an Arctic Mobile Observing System glider in the Beaufort Sea, July 30, 2023. The Healy is designed to conduct a wide range of research activities, providing more than 4,200 square feet of scientific laboratory space, numerous electronic sensor systems, oceanographic winches, and accommodations for up to 50 scientists. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 18:02 Photo ID: 7954058 VIRIN: 230730-G-G0200-1003 Resolution: 5572x3720 Size: 15.72 MB Location: BEAUFORT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.