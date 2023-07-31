Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea [Image 1 of 3]

    BEAUFORT SEA

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Researchers from the Office of Naval Research prepare an Arctic Mobile Observing System glider for deployment in the Beaufort Sea, 30 July, 2023. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) is designed to conduct a wide range of research activities, providing more than 4,200 square feet of scientific laboratory space, numerous electronic sensor systems, oceanographic winches, and accommodations for up to 50 scientists. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 18:02
    Location: BEAUFORT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Healy
    Arctic
    Science
    Research
    AMOS
    USCG PolarOps

