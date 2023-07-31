Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea

Researchers from the Office of Naval Research prepare an Arctic Mobile Observing System glider for deployment in the Beaufort Sea, 30 July, 2023. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) is designed to conduct a wide range of research activities, providing more than 4,200 square feet of scientific laboratory space, numerous electronic sensor systems, oceanographic winches, and accommodations for up to 50 scientists. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

