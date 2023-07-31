U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a 5-kilometer sustainment hike at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 4, 2023. Unit hikes serve as one of many methods for Marines to maintain conditioning for sustaining combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 18:05 Photo ID: 7954028 VIRIN: 230804-M-VW647-1356 Resolution: 5842x3895 Size: 1.31 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d MLR conducts 5k Hike [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.