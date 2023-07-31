Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR conducts 5k Hike [Image 2 of 7]

    3d MLR conducts 5k Hike

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a 5-kilometer sustainment hike at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 4, 2023. Unit hikes serve as one of many methods for Marines to maintain conditioning for sustaining combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 18:07
    Photo ID: 7954025
    VIRIN: 230804-M-VW647-1424
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 670.3 KB
    Location: HI, US
