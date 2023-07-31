Ralph Johnson Sailors conduct a fresh water washdown in the South China Sea.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230803-N-NF288-060 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 3, 2023) Sailors conduct a fresh water washdown on the weather decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Aug. 3. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
