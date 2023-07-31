Ralph Johnson Sailors conduct a fresh water washdown in the South China Sea.

230803-N-NF288-046 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 3, 2023) Sailors conduct a fresh water washdown on the weather decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Aug. 3. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
