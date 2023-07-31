Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony

Coast Guard Cutter Cypress personnel stand at attention during a change-of-command ceremony held at Base Kodiak in Kodiak, Alaska, Aug. 3, 2023. Base Kodiak is the largest land installation of the Coast Guard and serves as the senior Mission Support touchstone for Coast Guard operations within the 17th District across Alaska, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with its operational partners to ensure the delivery of professional, responsive and cost-effective services to the American public. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

