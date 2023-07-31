Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress personnel stand at attention during a change-of-command ceremony held at Base Kodiak in Kodiak, Alaska, Aug. 3, 2023. Base Kodiak is the largest land installation of the Coast Guard and serves as the senior Mission Support touchstone for Coast Guard operations within the 17th District across Alaska, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with its operational partners to ensure the delivery of professional, responsive and cost-effective services to the American public. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

    Alaska
    USCG
    CoC
    Cypress
    Base Kodiak

