U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Daniel Davis provides a farewell address to Cypress crewmembers during a change-of-command ceremony at Base Kodiak, Aug. 3, 2023. Cypress arrived to Kodiak in December 2021, succeeding the now decommissioned U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar as the ocean-going buoy tender responsible for 153 aids to navigation throughout the Kodiak Archipelago and the Aleutian Islands.U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.
08.03.2023
08.03.2023
|7951228
|230803-G-TR299-1001
|5504x5679
|15.8 MB
|KODIAK, AK, US
|3
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
