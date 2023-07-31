Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Daniel Davis provides a farewell address to Cypress crewmembers during a change-of-command ceremony at Base Kodiak, Aug. 3, 2023. Cypress arrived to Kodiak in December 2021, succeeding the now decommissioned U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar as the ocean-going buoy tender responsible for 153 aids to navigation throughout the Kodiak Archipelago and the Aleutian Islands.U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

