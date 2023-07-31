Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Raider Regiment Language Program wins SOCOM Award [Image 1 of 2]

    Marine Raider Regiment Language Program wins SOCOM Award

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ronald Norris, commanding officer, Marine Raider Regiment, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, and Edward Walsh, command language program manager, MRR, MARSOC, pose for a photo with the 2023 U.S. Special Operations Command “Most Improved Language Program of the Year” award. The MRR Language Program serves as an amplifier for the basic language training that Marine Raiders receive during their accession pipeline. Throughout their service, Marine Raiders will work with the MRR Language Program on sustainment and advancement of their foreign language skills through courses, real-world training, and immersive interactions. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 16:52
    Photo ID: 7951226
    VIRIN: 230726-M-M0311-1001
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 894.58 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Raider Regiment Language Program wins SOCOM Award [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Raider Regiment Language Program wins SOCOM Award
    Marine Raider Regiment Language Program wins SOCOM Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marine Raider Regiment Language Program wins SOCOM Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARSOC
    Language Training
    USSOCOM
    MRR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT