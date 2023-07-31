Marine Raider Regiment Language Program wins SOCOM Award

Marine Raider Regiment Language Program staff pose for a photo with the 2023 U.S. Special Operations Command “Most Improved Language Program of the Year” award. The MRR Language Program serves as an amplifier for the basic language training that Marine Raiders receive during their accession pipeline. Throughout their service, Marine Raiders will work with the MRR Language Program on sustainment and advancement of their foreign language skills through courses, real-world training, and immersive interactions. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)
