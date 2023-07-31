29th ATKS takes a different angle during ACE Grand Warrior

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jerome Robinson, 29th Attack Squadron MQ-9 instructor pilot, left, observes U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Hatcher, 49th Wing chief of safety, as he conducts his pre-flight check during Agile Combat Employment Grand Warrior at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 21, 2023. This exercise marks the first time the 49th Wing performed an entire mission under complete Satellite Communication control operated solely by Mission Control Element personnel the entire time in unfamiliar airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

