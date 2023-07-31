Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th ATKS takes a different angle during ACE Grand Warrior [Image 2 of 4]

    29th ATKS takes a different angle during ACE Grand Warrior

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Shuta, 29th Attack Squadron instructor sensor operator, conducts his pre-flight check during Agile Combat Employment Grand Warrior at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 21, 2023. The exercise was conducted at both Holloman and Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, exhibiting the 49th Wing’s ability to deploy quickly and achieve mission completion with limited resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 16:46
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
