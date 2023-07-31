29th ATKS takes a different angle during ACE Grand Warrior

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Shuta, 29th Attack Squadron instructor sensor operator, conducts his pre-flight check during Agile Combat Employment Grand Warrior at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 21, 2023. The exercise was conducted at both Holloman and Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, exhibiting the 49th Wing’s ability to deploy quickly and achieve mission completion with limited resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

