    Future Soldier Preparatory Course [Image 4 of 4]

    Future Soldier Preparatory Course

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Robin Hicks 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Two Future Soldier Preparatory Course students compare notes during a study hall session at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. The course is helping America’s youth overcome academic and physical fitness barriers to service and meet or exceed the Army’s enlistment standards.

    This work, Future Soldier Preparatory Course [Image 4 of 4], by Robin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

