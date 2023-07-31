Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army’s Future Soldier Preparatory Course [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Army’s Future Soldier Preparatory Course

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by William Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Students in the academic track of the U.S. Army’s Future Soldier Preparatory Course work on improving their math skills during a class at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. The academic track focuses on improving word knowledge, reading comprehension, arithmetic reasoning, and test-taking skills to help students improve their Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) scores and meet the Army’s enlistment standards.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 14:25
    Location: US
