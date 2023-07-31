Students in the academic track of the U.S. Army’s Future Soldier Preparatory Course work on improving their math skills during a class at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. The academic track focuses on improving word knowledge, reading comprehension, arithmetic reasoning, and test-taking skills to help students improve their Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) scores and meet the Army’s enlistment standards.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7950795
|VIRIN:
|230606-A-KV899-1585
|Resolution:
|2560x1703
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army’s Future Soldier Preparatory Course [Image 4 of 4], by William Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
