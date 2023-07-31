Students in the academic track of the U.S. Army’s Future Soldier Preparatory Course work on improving their math skills during a class at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. The academic track focuses on improving word knowledge, reading comprehension, arithmetic reasoning, and test-taking skills to help students improve their Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) scores and meet the Army’s enlistment standards.

