USU Students Receive Operational Medicine Training Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)

SAN DIEGO (July 26, 2023) Ensign Ilana Silva, a native of El Centro, California, observes as Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Amanda Eldridge, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, demonstrates how to apply gauze to a wound during training in the medical bay of USS Boxer (LHD 4). Silva is one of eight second-year medical students from the Army, Air Force and Navy enrolled at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) who spent two weeks onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) training in operational medicine (OPMED). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

