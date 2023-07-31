USU Students Receive Operational Medicine Training Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)

SAN DIEGO (July 26, 2023) Ensign Jonathan Nase, a native of Atlanta, observes as Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Amanda Eldridge, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, demonstrates how to examine a patient’s veins in the medical bay of USS Boxer (LHD 4). Nase is one of eight second-year medical students from the Army, Air Force and Navy enrolled at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) who spent two weeks onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) training in operational medicine (OPMED). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

