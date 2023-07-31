Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USU Students Receive Operational Medicine Training Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) [Image 1 of 2]

    USU Students Receive Operational Medicine Training Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (July 26, 2023) Ensign Jonathan Nase, a native of Atlanta, observes as Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Amanda Eldridge, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, demonstrates how to examine a patient’s veins in the medical bay of USS Boxer (LHD 4). Nase is one of eight second-year medical students from the Army, Air Force and Navy enrolled at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) who spent two weeks onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) training in operational medicine (OPMED). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 11:14
    Photo ID: 7950160
    VIRIN: 230726-N-UY363-1002
    Resolution: 4162x2770
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USU Students Receive Operational Medicine Training Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USU Students Receive Operational Medicine Training Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    USU Students Receive Operational Medicine Training Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USU Students Receive Operational Medicine Training Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphib
    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    Navy Medicine
    Operational Medicine
    Golden Gator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT