The Honorable Alex Wagner Visits Pease

The Honorable Alex Wagner, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, is greeted by Command Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, 157th Air Refueling Wing Command Chief, and Col. Nelson Perron, 157th ARW Commander, July 28, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. During the visit, he met with base leadership, held a luncheon to talk with Airmen, and flew on a KC-46 Pegasus familiarization flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)



