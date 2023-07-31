Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Honorable Alex Wagner Visits Pease [Image 4 of 6]

    The Honorable Alex Wagner Visits Pease

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Honorable Alex Wagner, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs poses with Airmen assigned to the 157th Air Refueling Wing in front of a KC-46 Pegasus July 28, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. During the visit, he met with base leadership, held a luncheon to talk with Airmen, and flew on a KC-46 Pegasus familiarization flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 09:10
    Photo ID: 7950040
    VIRIN: 230728-Z-SP601-1102
    Resolution: 5464x3635
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Honorable Alex Wagner Visits Pease [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Honorable Alex Wagner Visits Pease
    The Honorable Alex Wagner Visits Pease
    The Honorable Alex Wagner Visits Pease
    The Honorable Alex Wagner Visits Pease
    The Honorable Alex Wagner Visits Pease
    The Honorable Alex Wagner Visits Pease

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Honorable Alex Wagner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT