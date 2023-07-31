5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery transfers to 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade

U.S. Army Col. Bruce Bredlow, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, salutes during a transfer of authority ceremony Aug. 2 in Katterbach Kaserne, Germany. The authority of 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, was transferred to 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade from 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. The 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade was activated nearly a year ago on October 6, 2022, to serve as the brigade headquarters under 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command for all U.S. Army Missile and Air Defense units in Europe. Previously, rotational national guard brigades including 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade from Ohio served as the brigade headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)

