    5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery transfers to 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade [Image 12 of 14]

    5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery transfers to 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    GERMANY

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Col. Bruce Bredlow, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, salutes Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, 10th AAMDC commanding general, signifying the transfer of authority of 5-4 ADA during a ceremony Aug. 2 in Katterbach Kaserne, Germany. The authority of 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, was transferred to 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade from 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. The 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade was activated nearly a year ago on October 6, 2022, to serve as the brigade headquarters under 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command for all U.S. Army Missile and Air Defense units in Europe. Previously, rotational national guard brigades including 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade from Ohio served as the brigade headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 07:31
    Location: DE
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    Beallyoucanbe

