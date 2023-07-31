Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titan’s Refuge builds community and partnerships at Incirlik [Image 2 of 2]

    Titan’s Refuge builds community and partnerships at Incirlik

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Service members stationed at Incirlik Air Base gather at the Titans Refuge to participate in the cartoon lockdown at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 14, 2023. The chapel runs the Titan’s Refuge and the goal is to create a safe space for all service members. The refuge hosts events on a monthly basis, encouraging connection and community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

