Titan’s Refuge builds community and partnerships at Incirlik

Service members participating in the Titans Refuge cartoon lockdown pose for a group photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 14, 2023. The Titans Refuge hosts monthly events for the service members to connect with each other in a safe environment. The Titans Refuge is not only open to the U.S. service members, but also to our joint partners, such as the Turkish Air Force and the Spanish Patriot Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

