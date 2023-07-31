Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titan’s Refuge builds community and partnerships at Incirlik [Image 1 of 2]

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Service members participating in the Titans Refuge cartoon lockdown pose for a group photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 14, 2023. The Titans Refuge hosts monthly events for the service members to connect with each other in a safe environment. The Titans Refuge is not only open to the U.S. service members, but also to our joint partners, such as the Turkish Air Force and the Spanish Patriot Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    This work, Titan's Refuge builds community and partnerships at Incirlik [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS

